* Tombini comments mark change from previous message
* Tough inflation-fighting remarks signal more rate hikes
* Says weaker real due to international factors
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, May 31 Brazil's central bank chief has
gone on an unusual media offensive in the wake of Wednesday's
larger-than-expected interest rate hike, taking to national
television and the pages of the country's largest newspaper to
justify the decision.
The central bank surprised investors and economists alike
this week by lifting its benchmark lending rate by 50 basis
points to 8.0 percent, confounding predictions for a smaller
increase after data showed that Brazil's economy fell short of
expectations in the first quarter, growing just 0.6 percent.
While many economists praised the decision as a sign that
the central bank is refocusing its efforts on taming naggingly
high inflation, it was criticized by many business leaders and
politicians as too harsh at a time of economic uncertainty.
In an apparent attempt to assuage those concerns, central
bank chief Alexandre Tombini went on Brazil's most-watched
nightly news program on Thursday to justify the decision,
reiterating that policymakers will do what it takes to put
inflation on a declining path.
He sounded the same note in an interview with Folha de
S.Paulo published on Friday. In the newspaper interview, Tombini
also said the global economy is currently neutral for inflation
in Brazil, comments that seemed to signal that more rate hikes
are on the horizon.
The impact on local inflation of the fall in world
commodities prices is neutralized by a stronger U.S. dollar,
Tombini said in the interview, marking a change in message from
the central bank.
"This process of firmly fighting inflation is consistent
with efforts to increase the confidence in the Brazilian
economy," Tombini told Folha.
His reiteration that the bank is serious about taming a
surge in prices could help President Dilma Rousseff's government
counter a growing wave of attacks by political rivals ahead of
next year's presidential election. Rousseff, who despite a
slow-moving economy remains widely popular, is planning to run
for re-election next year.
Tombini's media offensive is unusual because central bank
officials normally avoid speaking publicly immediately after an
interest rate decision.
Some economists say that if inflation expectations recede
after the steep rate hike the central bank could be tempted to
end the tightening cycle at its next meeting on July 10.
Tombini added that the sharp depreciation of the Brazilian
currency, the real, is due to international factors and
that the bank will monitor trading and intervene if necessary to
reduce volatility in currency markets. The real continued to
weaken on Friday, sliding 0.50 percent to 2.123 per dollar.
Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures rose
sharply at the opening on Friday, suggesting that traders see
the bank further hiking rates ahead.
In May, annual inflation eased slightly after briefly
piercing the official target range ceiling of 6.5 percent.
Inflation is expected to remain high in coming years in a
country still scarred by bouts of hyperinflation less than two
decades ago.