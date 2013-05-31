* Tombini comments mark change from previous message

* Tough inflation-fighting remarks signal more rate hikes

* Says weaker real due to international factors

By Alonso Soto

BRASILIA, May 31 Brazil's central bank chief has gone on an unusual media offensive in the wake of Wednesday's larger-than-expected interest rate hike, taking to national television and the pages of the country's largest newspaper to justify the decision.

The central bank surprised investors and economists alike this week by lifting its benchmark lending rate by 50 basis points to 8.0 percent, confounding predictions for a smaller increase after data showed that Brazil's economy fell short of expectations in the first quarter, growing just 0.6 percent.

While many economists praised the decision as a sign that the central bank is refocusing its efforts on taming naggingly high inflation, it was criticized by many business leaders and politicians as too harsh at a time of economic uncertainty.

In an apparent attempt to assuage those concerns, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini went on Brazil's most-watched nightly news program on Thursday to justify the decision, reiterating that policymakers will do what it takes to put inflation on a declining path.

He sounded the same note in an interview with Folha de S.Paulo published on Friday. In the newspaper interview, Tombini also said the global economy is currently neutral for inflation in Brazil, comments that seemed to signal that more rate hikes are on the horizon.

The impact on local inflation of the fall in world commodities prices is neutralized by a stronger U.S. dollar, Tombini said in the interview, marking a change in message from the central bank.

"This process of firmly fighting inflation is consistent with efforts to increase the confidence in the Brazilian economy," Tombini told Folha.

His reiteration that the bank is serious about taming a surge in prices could help President Dilma Rousseff's government counter a growing wave of attacks by political rivals ahead of next year's presidential election. Rousseff, who despite a slow-moving economy remains widely popular, is planning to run for re-election next year.

Tombini's media offensive is unusual because central bank officials normally avoid speaking publicly immediately after an interest rate decision.

Some economists say that if inflation expectations recede after the steep rate hike the central bank could be tempted to end the tightening cycle at its next meeting on July 10.

Tombini added that the sharp depreciation of the Brazilian currency, the real, is due to international factors and that the bank will monitor trading and intervene if necessary to reduce volatility in currency markets. The real continued to weaken on Friday, sliding 0.50 percent to 2.123 per dollar.

Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures rose sharply at the opening on Friday, suggesting that traders see the bank further hiking rates ahead.

In May, annual inflation eased slightly after briefly piercing the official target range ceiling of 6.5 percent. Inflation is expected to remain high in coming years in a country still scarred by bouts of hyperinflation less than two decades ago.