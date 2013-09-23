* Bank chief says FX program is adequate, working well
* Delayed Fed tapering has been positive for EM assets
* Brazil ready to face U.S. monetary policy normalization
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, Sept 23 The Brazilian central bank
will keep its $60 billion currency intervention program
unchanged despite a recent rally in the real supported by the
U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to continue pumping dollars into
the world economy.
Central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on Monday the
program, which provides dollar liquidity through the sale of
currency swaps and repurchase agreements, has been successful in
reducing volatility in the foreign exchange market.
"From our perspective the program is adequate, is working
well, so there is no news whatsoever from our side on this
issue," said Tombini when asked in a teleconference with
reporters and analysts if the program could be adapted.
Finance Minister Guido Mantega had said last week shortly
after the Fed's surprise decision that Brazil could reduce the
amount of resources earmarked for the daily interventions as the
real gained ground. Analysts say his comments were aimed at
preventing the real from strenghtening too much, which could
hit local exporters.
The U.S. central bank's move on Wednesday to continue its
stimulus plan for now brought back investors that had fled
emerging market countries on the expectation of higher interest
rates in the United States. The Brazilian real
strengthened about 3 percent that day alone.
Before that gain the real, which had slipped to its weakest
level in nearly five years in August, was the major currency
that had weakened the most against the dollar in the previous
six months.
After the real's August slump, Brazilian policymakers
launched the intervention program, which has been welcomed by
many analysts on the grounds that it has provided markets with
the predictability needed to halt the plunge of the real.
The weaker real has eroded the country's external accounts,
pushed up inflationary pressures and increased risks to local
companies with large dollar debts.
The real was trading 0.83 percent stronger at 2.1995
per dollar in the early afternoon.
Tombini said the country was ready to face the normalization
of U.S. monetary policy but stressed that a gradual withdrawal
of stimulus would be most beneficial for emerging-market nations
and the world economy.
He said he was "cautiously optimistic" about the Brazilian
economy.