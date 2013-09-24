BRASILIA, Sept 24 Brazil's foreign exchange
market intervention program has effectively reduced volatility
for the Brazilian currency, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini
said on Tuesday.
Tombini told lawmakers in a congressional hearing that the
bank has no plans to reduce the scope of the $60 billion
intervention program.
He reiterated that activity is picking up gradually and that
some market players are overly pessimistic about Latin America's
largest economy.
The U.S.-trained economist said he expects the country's
current account deficit to fall closer to 3 percent of gross
domestic product. The current account deficit currently stands
at around 3.4 percent of GDP.