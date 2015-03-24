(Adds comments by central bank chief, details on swaps program)
BRASILIA, March 24 Inflation in Brazil should
slow in April compared with the previous three months, but
monetary policy will remain vigilant to contain price
adjustments, central bank chief Alexandre Tombini said on
Tuesday.
Tombini reiterated that a series of factors indicates that
bringing 12-month inflation to the 4.5 percent center of the
official target in 2016 is an achievable goal.
"Monetary policy is and will remain vigilant to make sure
that the effects of the price adjustments are confined to the
short term and for inflation to converge to the center of the
target in 2016," he told lawmakers on the Senate's economic
affairs committee.
Consumer prices as measured by the IPCA-15
index rose 7.90 percent in the 12 months to mid-March, the
highest level in 10 years and well above the target range of
between 2.5 and 6.5 percent.
Tombini said an increase in government-controlled prices
such as fuel and electricity and a weaker local currency have
caused a spike in inflation that should ease as the year
progresses.
He said the bank's daily currency intervention program is
important for the economy's stability as the United States is
set to raise interest rates.
The program of currency swaps has been achieving its goal
and what has been sold so far "substantially" meets local demand
for currency protection, Tombini said.
He said the bank has the capacity to roll over all the swap
contracts due in the short and medium term.
The program provides investors with a daily supply of
currency swaps, derivatives that offer protection against
currency losses.
The real was largely stable on Tuesday morning,
trading at 3.1434 per dollar.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Matthew Lewis)