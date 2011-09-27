UPDATE 3-Trump changes tack and backs "one China" policy
* Leaders had lengthy, "extremely cordial" phone call - W.House
BRASILIA, Sept 27 Brazil's inflation is under control and will converge toward the center of the government's target in 2012, the central bank said in a presentation on Tuesday.
Central Bank president Alexandre Tombini is speaking to lawmakers in the Senate's economic affairs committee. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Raymond Colitt; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Leaders had lengthy, "extremely cordial" phone call - W.House
TOKYO, Feb 10 Japan's Nikkei share average soared on Friday to a two-week high, following Wall Street's lead after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.
LONDON, Feb 9 Banks and foreign exchange brokers in Britain face legal claims from small companies which allege they were mis-sold complex currency derivatives that soured when the pound fell after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, according to court filings and sources familiar with the cases.