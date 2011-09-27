* Brazil consumer confidence, industry slowing -Cenbank

* Inflation to converge to target center in 2012

BRASILIA, Sept 27 Brazil's inflation is under control and will converge toward the center of the government's target in 2012, the central bank said in a presentation on Tuesday.

The domestic economy is slowing due to domestic policies and a worsening global economic scenario, according to a draft presentation by Central Bank President Alexandre Tombini.

Tombini is speaking to lawmakers in the Senate's economic affairs committee.

Analysts in a weekly central bank survey released on Monday forecast the benchmark IPCA inflation index would rise to 6.52 percent this year -- up from a previous forecast of 6.46 percent and just above a 6.5 percent government ceiling [ID:S1E78P04M].

Global and domestic factors have pushed up consumer prices this year, from severe weather in major food-producing countries, which hit commodity prices, to wage growth in Brazil.

A recent weakening of the real BRBY has only added to those worries because it makes imported goods pricier for Brazilians.

