BRIEF-U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA Oct 1 Brazil posted a trade surplus of $2.557 billion in September, the Trade Ministry said on Monday, down from the same month last year as the weak global economy hit trade flows.
The result was below expectations of a $2.7 billion surplus, according to the median forecast of 10 analysts surveyed by Reuters.
Brazil had a trade surplus of $3.072 billion in September 2011.
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.
* John goetz, Paul Casey, Lowy Gunnewiek and Samrat Karnik has resigned from board of directors of company effective immediately