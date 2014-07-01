BRASILIA, July 1 Brazil posted a trade surplus
of $2.365 billion in June, the highest result this
year, government data showed on Tuesday.
Still the hefty surplus was not enough to revert an
accumulated trade deficit of $2.490 billion this year.
The median forecast of 14 analysts surveyed by Reuters was
of a surplus of $2.85 billion in June. The country posted a
surplus of $712 million in May.
The surplus was the highest since the $2.652 billion
recorded in December of 2013.
Brazil's trade balance has been hit hard by rising fuel
imports and a drop in the price of some key exports such as iron
ore. A drop in exports to neighboring Argentina has also shrank
Brazil's trade surplus over the last year.
