BRASILIA Aug 1 Brazil posted a trade surplus of $1.575 billion in July, above market estimates, government data showed on Friday.

However, the fifth straight month of surplus was not enough to reverse an accumulated trade deficit of $916 million this year.

The median forecast of 18 analysts surveyed by Reuters was for a surplus of $830 million in July. The country posted a surplus of $2.37 billion in June. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by James Dalgleish)