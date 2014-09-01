BRASILIA, Sept 1 Brazil posted a trade surplus of $1.168 billion in August, above market forecasts, in its sixth straight positive result this year, government data showed on Monday.

The median forecast of 13 analysts surveyed by Reuters was for a surplus of $300 million in August. The country posted a surplus of $1.58 billion in July. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Dan Grebler)