BRASILIA, April 1 Brazil posted a trade surplus of $458 million in March, government data showed on Wednesday, beating market expectations for a deficit that month.

Sixteen analysts surveyed by Reuters had a median forecast of a deficit of $400 million. The country posted a deficit of $2.842 billion in February. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)