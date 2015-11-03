BRASILIA Nov 3 Brazil posted a trade surplus of $1.996 billion in October, trade ministry data showed on Tuesday, its eighth straight positive monthly result as imports plunge due to a deepening recession in Latin America's top economy.

The latest surplus was above market estimates for a surplus of $1.16 billion.

A crippling recession and a weaker local currency have dragged down demand for imports in Brazil while improving conditions for local exporters.

So far this year Brazil has an accumulated trade surplus of $12.244 billion, on track to revert the deficit it recorded last year. (Reporting by Cezar Raizer; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)