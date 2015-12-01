Dollar falls against yen after U.S. missile launch in Syria
TOKYO, April 7 The dollar slipped against the safe-haven Japanese yen on Friday, after a U.S. launch of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
BRASILIA Dec 1 Brazil posted a trade surplus of $1.197 billion in November, trade ministry data showed on Tuesday, in another positive result that assures the commodities' powerhouse will record a surplus this year after a hefty deficit in 2014.
The latest surplus was below market estimates for a surplus of $1.3 billion.
A crippling recession and a weaker local currency have dragged down demand for imports in Brazil while improving conditions for local exporters.
So far this year Brazil has an accumulated trade surplus of $13.442 billion. Last year, Brazil had a deficit of $3.9 billion, its first in 14 years. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)
TOKYO, April 7 The dollar slipped against the safe-haven Japanese yen on Friday, after a U.S. launch of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
* Japan trying to avoid trade friction with U.S. (Adds direct quote, details of dialogue)
JOHANNESBURG, April 7 Thousands of marchers are due to protest in major South African cities against President Jacob Zuma on Friday, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.