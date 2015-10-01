Global watchdog asks banks to speak up over global rules
LONDON, April 6 Banks should speak up about the benefits of international financial standards if they want to maintain a level playing field, a global regulatory official said on Thursday.
BRASILIA Oct 1 Brazil posted a trade surplus of $2.94 billion in September, government data showed on Thursday, above market estimates for a surplus of $2.4 billion.
The country had a trade surplus of $2.69 billion in August. Brazil's balance of trade has an accumulated surplus of $10.246 billion in the first nine months of the year as a weaker local currency bolsters exports and a shrinking economy weighs on imports. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
WASHINGTON, April 6 New applications for U.S. unemployment benefits recorded their biggest drop in nearly two years last week, pointing to a further tightening in the labor market.
NEW YORK, April 6 U.S. 30-year mortgage rates hit a one-month low in line with Treasury yields, which fell on concerns about the Trump administration's ability to implement tax cuts and on safehaven bids due to weakening stock prices, according to mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac on Thursday.