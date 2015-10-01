BRASILIA Oct 1 Brazil posted a trade surplus of $2.94 billion in September, government data showed on Thursday, above market estimates for a surplus of $2.4 billion.

The country had a trade surplus of $2.69 billion in August. Brazil's balance of trade has an accumulated surplus of $10.246 billion in the first nine months of the year as a weaker local currency bolsters exports and a shrinking economy weighs on imports. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)