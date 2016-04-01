DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
BRASILIA, April 1 Brazil posted a trade surplus of of $4.435 billion in March, government data showed on Friday, in the largest surplus for that month in 27 years and above market estimates for a surplus of $3.9 billion.
Imports totaled $11.559 billion and exports $15.994 billion, the Trade Ministry reported. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Leslie Adler)
