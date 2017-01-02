BRASILIA Jan 2 Brazil posted its largest trade surplus on record in 2016 as a crippling recession slashed imports and a weaker local currency boosted exports, trade ministry data showed on Monday.

The commodities powerhouse recorded a trade surplus of $47.69 billion in 2016, above the previous record of $46.45 billion in 2006. In December, the country had a surplus of $4.415 billion. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by W Simon)