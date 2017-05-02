BRIEF-Lianluo Smart Ltd enters into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited
(Corrects day of the week in paragraph 1 to Tuesday, not Monday)
BRASILIA May 2 Brazil's trade surplus rose to $6.969 billion last month, government data showed on Tuesday, a record for a month of April as prices for main exports such as soy, iron ore and oil rose.
Exports totaled $17.686 billion and imports $10.717 billion. Economists in a Reuters poll predicted a surplus of $7.03 billion, according to their median forecast, after a surplus of $4.862 billion in April 2016. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Lianluo Smart Ltd - on June 13, 2017, Lianluo Smart Limited entered into a loan agreement with Digital Grid (Hong Kong) Technology Co Limited
NEW YORK, June 14 The U.S. Federal Reserve pressed ahead with plans to shrink its $4.5-trillion portfolio on Wednesday, mapping out a very gradual approach to shedding assets that allows it to begin the tricky process as soon as September.
PARIS, June 14 French oil services firm CGG said on Wednesday it had filed for bankruptcy in France and the United States as part of financial restructuring to reduce its debt burden.