Worldpay, M&A in focus as European shares consolidate; Italy banks up
* Italy banks rally as EU clears Monte Paschi plan (Adds details, closing prices)
BRASILIA, July 3 Brazil posted a trade surplus of $7.195 billion last month, government data showed on Monday, above market forecasts and the biggest for the month on record.
Exports totaled $19.788 billion and imports $12.593 billion. Economists in a Reuters poll predicted a surplus of $7 billion, according to their median forecast, following a record-high surplus of $7.661 billion in May. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Andrew Hay)
* Italy banks rally as EU clears Monte Paschi plan (Adds details, closing prices)
* Asia shares fall 0.6 pct, South Korean won hits 16-month low
July 4 Britain's 'bad bank', which is charged with winding down the assets of two failed lenders, said it expects to repay a significant part of the loans Bradford & Bingley received when it was bailed out by March next year.