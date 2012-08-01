BRIEF-New York Times sets quarterly dividend of 4 cents/shr
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA Aug 1 Brazil posted a trade surplus of $2.879 billion in July, the Trade Ministry said on Wednesday.
The result topped expectations of a $2 billion surplus, according to the median forecast of 15 analysts surveyed by Reuters. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni)
* Yamana Gold Inc says foresees a hiatus in significant expansionary capital spending after completion of Cerro Moro and Barnat Extension at Canadian malartic in 2018
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year