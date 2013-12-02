BRASILIA Dec 2 Brazil posted a trade surplus of $1.740 billion in November, the Trade Ministry said on Monday.

The result was above expectations for a $300 million surplus, according to the median forecast of 16 analysts surveyed by Reuters. In November of last year, the country posted a trade deficit of $193.6 million.

So far this year Brazil has accumulated a deficit of $89 million, a sharp contrast from the $17.154 billion surplus posted during the same period last year.