BRASILIA, April 1 Brazil posted a trade surplus
of $112 million in March, recovering after two
straight monthly deficits but still well below historical
levels.
Brazil's trade balance has been hit hard by rising fuel
imports and a drop in the price of some key exports like iron
ore. A sharp depreciation of the Argentinian peso has also
curbed manufacturing exports to the neighboring country.
The surplus was in line with market expectations of $100
million, according to the median forecast of 19 analysts
surveyed by Reuters. The country posted a deficit of $2.13
billion in February.
The commodities exporter posted a surplus of only $162.6
million in March of 2013, but from 2002 till 2012 its trade
surplus averaged $2 billion for that month.
