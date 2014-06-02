BRASILIA, June 2 Brazil posted a trade surplus
of $712 million in May, recovering from a weak
start to the year but still below historical levels, government
data showed on Monday.
The surplus was in marked contrast to market expectations
for a deficit of $50 million, according to the median forecast
of 15 analysts surveyed by Reuters. The country posted a surplus
of $506 million in April.
Brazil's trade balance has been hit hard by rising fuel
imports and a drop in the price of some key exports such as iron
ore. A sharp depreciation of the Argentinian peso has also
curbed manufacturing exports to the neighboring country.
In the 12 months through May, Brazil's trade surplus dropped
to $3.08 billion, less than half the surplus recorded one year
ago.
