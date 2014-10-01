SAO PAULO Oct 1 Brazil posted a trade deficit of $939 million in September, its first monthly deficit after six straight positive results this year, government data showed on Wednesday.

The median forecast of 12 analysts surveyed by Reuters was for a deficit of $650 million in September. The country posted a surplus of $1.17 billion in August. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)