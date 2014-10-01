BRIEF-Brooklinen Inc says raises $8.2 mln in equity financing
* Brooklinen Inc says raises $8.2 million in equity financing - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ndHNmo)
SAO PAULO Oct 1 Brazil posted a trade deficit of $939 million in September, its first monthly deficit after six straight positive results this year, government data showed on Wednesday.
The median forecast of 12 analysts surveyed by Reuters was for a deficit of $650 million in September. The country posted a surplus of $1.17 billion in August. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Brooklinen Inc says raises $8.2 million in equity financing - SEC Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ndHNmo)
* says sent a letter to Arconic board for an explanation on a recently disclosed transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NI Holdings Inc shares open at $14.10 in debut, above IPO price of $10 per share Further company coverage: