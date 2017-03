SAO PAULO Nov 19 Brazil must pick up the pace on negotiations over international trade deals, Presidential Chief of Staff Aloizio Mercadante said at a press conference on Wednesday.

According to International Monetary Fund data, Brazil is the most closed major economy in the Americas, with trade accounting for only about a quarter of gross domestic product. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Asher Levine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)