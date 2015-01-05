BRASILIA Jan 5 Brazil registered a trade deficit of $3.93 billion in 2014, government data showed on Monday, its first annual trade gap since 2000.

The country notched a $293 million surplus in the month of December, though it was not enough to push the yearly balance into positive territory as the country struggles with a sharp decline in global commodities prices.

The median forecast of 13 analysts surveyed by Reuters was for a surplus of $500 million in December. The country posted a deficit of $2.35 billion in November.

The 2014 trade deficit was the biggest Brazil has seen since 1998. (Reporting by Nestor Rabello; Writing by Asher Levine)