BRASILIA Jan 5 Brazil registered a trade
deficit of $3.93 billion in 2014, government data
showed on Monday, its first annual trade gap since 2000.
The country notched a $293 million surplus in the month of
December, though it was not enough to push the yearly balance
into positive territory as the country struggles with a sharp
decline in global commodities prices.
The median forecast of 13 analysts surveyed by Reuters was
for a surplus of $500 million in December. The country posted a
deficit of $2.35 billion in November.
The 2014 trade deficit was the biggest Brazil has seen since
1998.
