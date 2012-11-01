* Oct trade surplus below median expectation of $2 bln
* Currency intervention not boosting exports so far
BRASILIA Nov 1 Brazil's trade surplus narrowed
more than expected to $1.662 billion in October, with a drop in
the daily average of both imports and exports, the Trade
Ministry said on Thursday.
The result came in below expectations for a $2
billion surplus, according to the median forecast of 17 analysts
surveyed by Reuters. It also fell below a trade surplus of
$2.359 billion in the same month last year.
Weak global demand has dragged on the world's sixth-largest
economy over the past year. The government has intervened in
currency markets to prevent Brazil's currency, the real,
from strengthening, but that has not boosted exports so far.
The daily average of exports fell 10.6 percent in October
over the same period a year before, far outpacing the slowdown
in imports, which dipped 7.6 percent in the same period.
Exports of oil, coffee and soybeans fell from the same
period a year ago, while sales of corn, ethanol and sugar were
up as weather at the main ports remained clear.
Trade minister Fernando Pimentel said on Wednesday that
Brazil's government is focused on keeping the country's foreign
exchange rate at the current level of 2 reais per U.S. dollar.
Finance Minister Guido Mantega also said last month that the
government would take all necessary steps to protect local
exporters from a stronger currency.
Brazil's trade surplus between January and October fell 31.6
percent from the same period a year ago to $17.386 billion.