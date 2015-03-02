UPDATE 1-Credit Suisse pays CEO $12 mln for 2016, ups bonus pool
* Bank says preparations continuing for Swiss unit IPO (Adds CEO and chairman quote on Swiss IPO, detail)
BRASILIA, March 2 Brazil posted a trade deficit of $2.842 billion in February, government data showed on Monday.
That was wider than a deficit of $2.2 billion expected by nine analysts surveyed by Reuters. The country posted a deficit of $3.174 billion in January. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
March 24 Gold miner Acacia Mining said it was incurring an average daily loss of more than $1 million in revenue at its two mines in Tanzania due to a local government directive banning exports of gold and copper concentrate from the country.