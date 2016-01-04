(Corrects surplus in second graph to $19.681 bln dollars and
not reais)
By Alonso Soto and Cesar Raizer
BRASILIA Jan 4 Brazil returned to a trade
surplus in 2015 as the worst recession in 25 years and a slump
in the real currency damped demand for imports in Latin
America's largest economy, data showed on Monday.
Brazil posted a trade surplus of $19.681 billion for last
year, rebounding from a deficit of $4 billion in 2014, according
to Trade Ministry figures.
A 33 percent depreciation of the real against the dollar
helped to prevent export volumes from collapsing, despite
dwindling commodities demand from top trade partner China. The
deepening recession at home, meanwhile, curtailed import demand.
"It is good for the balance to return to positive territory,
but the main reason by far is the drop in imports caused by the
recession," said Welber Barral, head of Brasilia-based economic
and political consultancy Barral M Jorge.
Exports fell 14 percent to $191.134 billion in 2015 compared
to the previous year, while imports sank a stunning 24 percent
during the same period. Imports of key capital goods, like
machinery and auto parts, dropped sharply in 2015.
Barral, a former international trade secretary, said sales
abroad are likely to recover in 2016 as shrinking local demand
forces industries to export their output. The weaker real is
also expected to help exporters by reducing local costs.
Political turmoil and the country's deepest recession since
the 1990s sparked the real's steep decline last year against the
dollar, making it the world's worst performing major currency.
It slid more than 2 percent on Monday after weak data from
China suggested the world's second-largest economy, surpassed
only the by United States, continues to slow.
"The weaker real helps, but it's not enough because
currencies in other emerging countries are depreciating," Barral
said. "On the other hand, Brazilian industries will have to
boost imports to make up for negative local demand."
Brazil's Trade Minister Armando Monteiro said on Dec. 22
that he expects a trade surplus of between $30 billion and $35
billion in 2016.
($1 = 4.0660 Brazilian reais)
(Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Daniel Flynn and Alan
Crosby)