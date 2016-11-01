(Adds data on exports and imports, year-to-date surplus)
BRASILIA Nov 1 Brazil recorded a trade surplus
of $2.346 billion in October, government data showed on Tuesday,
the biggest surplus posted for that month since 2011, but
narrower than the $3.8 billion surplus recorded in September.
The result was smaller than market expectations for a
surplus of $2.7 billion, according to a Reuters poll.
Exports totaled $13.721 billion and imports $11.375 billion.
Economists in a weekly central bank poll expect a trade
surplus of $48 billion in 2016, more than double last year's
result after a severe recession curbed demand for imports.
Brazil's trade surplus so far this year has risen to $38.5
billion, more than three times larger than in the same period of
2015. A steady inflow of dollars has helped strengthen the
Brazilian currency by more than 20 percent year-to-date.
