BRASILIA Nov 1 Brazil recorded a trade surplus of $2.346 billion in October, government data showed on Tuesday, the biggest surplus posted for that month since 2011, but narrower than the $3.8 billion surplus recorded in September.

The result was smaller than market expectations for a surplus of $2.7 billion, according to a Reuters poll.

Exports totaled $13.721 billion and imports $11.375 billion.

Economists in a weekly central bank poll expect a trade surplus of $48 billion in 2016, more than double last year's result after a severe recession curbed demand for imports.

Brazil's trade surplus so far this year has risen to $38.5 billion, more than three times larger than in the same period of 2015. A steady inflow of dollars has helped strengthen the Brazilian currency by more than 20 percent year-to-date. (Reporting by Cesar Raizer; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish)