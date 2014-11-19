(Adds quotes, political and economic context)
BRASILIA Nov 19 Brazil must pick up the pace on
negotiations over international trade deals, Presidential Chief
of Staff Aloizio Mercadante said on Wednesday, pushing South
American trade bloc Mercosur to make progress on long-standing
talks.
"Mercosur is in negotiations with the European Union, it is
in negotiations with some countries where there are conflicts,
and we have to see how we can move forward," Mercadante said at
an event in Brasilia.
According to International Monetary Fund data, Brazil is the
most closed major economy in the Americas, with trade accounting
for only about a quarter of gross domestic product.
Mercadante's statements run counter to those made by
outgoing Trade Minister Mauro Borges in a September newspaper
interview, when he said opening up Brazil to more foreign trade
would be a "disaster for Brazilian industry" and came out
against a trade deal with the United States.
A move towards freer trade may be part of a more
market-friendly turn from recently re-elected President Dilma
Rousseff as the economy teeters on the edge of a yearly
recession.
Many business leaders believe lower trade barriers would
help cut the cost of inputs and make local industry more
competitive in the global marketplace.
Brazil, along with Mercosur partners Argentina, Uruguay and
Paraguay, had agreed on a joint offer aimed at completing a
trade deal with the European Union. Venezuela is also a Mercosur
member but is not participating in the negotiations for the EU
trade deal.
In August Borges said the bloc is waiting for the EU to take
the next step toward an agreement that has been in the works for
nearly two decades.
Brazil, a commodities powerhouse, is expected to end the
year with its weakest trade balance since 2000, according to a
central bank poll, after global prices for key Brazilian exports
such as iron-ore, soybeans and oil dropped sharply in recent
months.
