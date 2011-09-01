* Trade surplus of $3.873 billion above expectations

* Exports rise to highest level this year

* Accumulated eight-month surplus nearly double year-ago (Recasts, adds details)

SAO PAULO, Sept 1 Brazil's trade surplus grew more than expected in August as the value of exports climbed to its highest this year, outpacing strong import growth.

Brazil posted an August trade surplus BRTBAL=ECI of $3.87 billion, the trade ministry said on Monday, up from a $3.14 billion surplus in July.

The country had been expected to post a surplus of $3.5 billion, according to the median of 11 forecasts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the surplus ranged from $3.0 billion to $3.7 billion.

In 2010, Brazil's trade surplus dwindled to $20.3 billion from $25.3 billion the previous year as the fastest economic expansion in nearly three decades, coupled with a strong currency, increased demand for imports.

In the first eight months of this year, the country has accumulated a $19.96 billion trade surplus, nearly double the $11.62 billion trade surplus accumulated through August 2010.

In August, exports reached $26.16 billion, up from $22.25 billion in July and $19.24 billion in August last year.

Imports last month totaled $22.29 billion, compared with $19.12 billion in July. In the year-ago period, imports were $16.84 billion.

Brazil is a major exporter of food and mineral commodities, including soybeans, beef and iron ore. (Reporting by Vanessa Stelzer and Brad Haynes; Editing by James Dalgleish)