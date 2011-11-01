* Brazil October trade surplus at $2.355 billion
* Market expected trade surplus of $1 billion
(Recast, adds data details)
BRASILIA, Nov 1 Brazil's trade surplus beat
forecasts in October for a third straight month after exports
surged in the final days of the month, trade ministry data
showed on Tuesday.
Brazil posted a trade surplus BRTBAL=ECI of $2.355
billion in October, much higher than the $1 billion median
forecast of 13 analysts polled by Reuters.
The commodities powerhouse had a surplus of $3.1 billion in
September.
In October, exports reached $22.140 billion, down from
$23.285 billion in September, but up from $18.381 billion in
October of last year.
Imports last month totaled $19.785 billion, compared with
$20.211 billion in September. In the year-ago period, imports
were $16.554 billion.
In 2010, Brazil's trade surplus dwindled to $20.3 billion
from $25.3 billion in the previous year as the fastest economic
expansion in nearly three decades, coupled with a strong
currency, increased demand for imports.
Brazil is a major exporter of food, such as soybeans and
beef, and mineral commodities, including iron ore.
(Reporting by Vanessa Stelzer and Luciana Lopez; editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe)