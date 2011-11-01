* Brazil October trade surplus at $2.355 billion

* Market expected trade surplus of $1 billion (Recast, adds data details)

BRASILIA, Nov 1 Brazil's trade surplus beat forecasts in October for a third straight month after exports surged in the final days of the month, trade ministry data showed on Tuesday.

Brazil posted a trade surplus BRTBAL=ECI of $2.355 billion in October, much higher than the $1 billion median forecast of 13 analysts polled by Reuters.

The commodities powerhouse had a surplus of $3.1 billion in September.

In October, exports reached $22.140 billion, down from $23.285 billion in September, but up from $18.381 billion in October of last year.

Imports last month totaled $19.785 billion, compared with $20.211 billion in September. In the year-ago period, imports were $16.554 billion.

In 2010, Brazil's trade surplus dwindled to $20.3 billion from $25.3 billion in the previous year as the fastest economic expansion in nearly three decades, coupled with a strong currency, increased demand for imports.

Brazil is a major exporter of food, such as soybeans and beef, and mineral commodities, including iron ore. (Reporting by Vanessa Stelzer and Luciana Lopez; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)