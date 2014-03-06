RIO DE JANEIRO, March 6 Brazil posted a trade
deficit of $2.125 billion in February, the trade
ministry said on Thursday, a second straight monthly gap
highlighting the rapid deterioration of the commodities
powerhouse's trade balance.
The deficit was below market expectations for a $3.05
billion gap, according to the median forecast of 20 analysts
surveyed by Reuters. The country posted a deficit of $4.06
billion in January, its largest monthly trade gap ever.
Brazil last year posted its smallest trade surplus in more
than a decade as imports of fuel and consumer goods gained speed
while exports eased.