BRASILIA Oct 29 Brazil's government has paid about a third of the 50 billion reais ($12.72 billion) it owed to state-run lenders as of late 2014, Treasury chief Marcelo Saintive said on Thursday.

He added that he estimated the Treasury's debt to date to state-run banks currently stood "slightly above" 50 billion reais.

Saintive said the National Treasury is in talks with state development bank BNDES to erase a debt of around 30 billion reais, as Reuters reported this week.

($1 = 3.9317 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto and W Simon)