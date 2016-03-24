DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
BRASILIA, March 24 Brazil's national unemployment rate rose to 9.5 percent in the three months through January, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday, slightly above market expectations in a Reuters poll.
The median forecast of 14 economists surveyed by Reuters projected the unemployment rate at 9.3 percent. Brazil's jobless rate has risen sharply from 6.5 percent at end-2014 as the country entered its worst recession in decades. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle)
