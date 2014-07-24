US STOCKS-Wall St sinks on fears of delays to Trump tax cuts
* Indexes down: Dow 1.14 pct, S&P 1.24 pct, Nasdaq 1.83 pct (Updates at close, adds detail on market moves)
BRASILIA, July 24 The release of Brazil's national unemployment rate was postponed for a second month due to a strike at the national statistics agency IBGE, the agency said on Thursday.
Data for June was due out at 9 a.m. (1200 GMT) on Thursday.
The strike affected analysis of data from two metropolitan areas, Salvador and Porto Alegre, IBGE said. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione)
* Sterling surges after higher inflation print (Updates yen move, U.S. stocks close)
* Chaparral Energy successfully emerges from chapter 11; company eliminates $1.2 billion of outstanding debt & approximately $100 million in annual interest expense