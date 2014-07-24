BRASILIA, July 24 The release of Brazil's national unemployment rate was postponed for a second month due to a strike at the national statistics agency IBGE, the agency said on Thursday.

Data for June was due out at 9 a.m. (1200 GMT) on Thursday.

The strike affected analysis of data from two metropolitan areas, Salvador and Porto Alegre, IBGE said. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione)