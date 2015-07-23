BRASILIA, July 23 Brazil's non-seasonally adjusted jobless rate rose in June to 6.9 percent, the highest since 2010, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

The number was in line with the forecast in a Reuters poll of 25 economists. The jobless rate stood at 6.7 percent in May. (Reporting by Caio Saad; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)