RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 25 Brazil's non-seasonally adjusted jobless rate stood at 5.0 percent in August, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday in the first release of official unemployment numbers after a strike disrupted the job market survey for months.

The number was slightly above the median forecast of 4.9 percent in a poll of 11 economists. In August 2013, Brazil's jobless rate stood at 5.3 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)