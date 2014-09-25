GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling slips as Brexit talks get green light, stocks advance before Fed
* UK parliament passes Brexit bill as Scotland demands referendum
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 25 Brazil's non-seasonally adjusted jobless rate stood at 5.0 percent in August, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday in the first release of official unemployment numbers after a strike disrupted the job market survey for months.
The number was slightly above the median forecast of 4.9 percent in a poll of 11 economists. In August 2013, Brazil's jobless rate stood at 5.3 percent. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* UK parliament passes Brexit bill as Scotland demands referendum
TOKYO, March 14 Benchmark Japanese government bonds edged higher on Tuesday after decent demand at an auction of 20-year JGBs, with trading stuck in narrow ranges ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting this week.
TOKYO, March 14 Japanese stocks edged down on Tuesday ahead of an expected U.S. interest rate hike, while Toshiba shares were volatile, due to its delayed earnings filing and concerns about its restructuring plan.