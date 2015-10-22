BRASILIA Oct 22 Brazil's non-seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained unchanged in September from August at 7.6 percent, below market forecasts, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

The median forecast in a Reuters poll of 21 economists projected an increase in the unemployment rate to 7.8 percent in September. Wages discounted for inflation fell 0.8 percent from August and 4.3 percent from September 2014. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)