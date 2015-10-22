BRIEF-Merit Medical says public offering of 4.50 mln shares priced at $28.25/shr
* Merit Medical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
BRASILIA Oct 22 Brazil's non-seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained unchanged in September from August at 7.6 percent, below market forecasts, statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.
The median forecast in a Reuters poll of 21 economists projected an increase in the unemployment rate to 7.8 percent in September. Wages discounted for inflation fell 0.8 percent from August and 4.3 percent from September 2014. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
OTTAWA, March 22 The new national budget unveiled Wednesday by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government took aim at ride-sharing providers such as Uber Technologies Inc, looking to end a tax advantage they have over traditional taxi companies.