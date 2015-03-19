By Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA, March 19
BRASILIA, March 19 Mounting job losses are
pushing more and more Brazilians into the informal economy as
self-employed workers, leaving them vulnerable to what could be
the country's worst recession in 25 years.
Tens of thousands of people who lost full-time jobs are now
freelancing as bricklayers, truck drivers and maids to make ends
meet as they look for increasingly scarce jobs. In the process,
they often lose access to welfare benefits and face greater
credit restrictions.
Self-employed workers, most of them earning no more than
about $450 a month, now represent 19.5 percent of employees in
Brazil's main cities - the highest level in eight years and up
from 17.5 percent in 2012, according to official data for
January.
The quest of people like José Lúcio da Silva, 55,
illustrates how Brazil's economy and labor market have over the
last two years lost the vigor of the previous decade.
"The boss said things were slowing and then he fired us,"
said Silva, who had a formal job as a sealant installer at
building sites in Brasilia for nearly 30 years.
He is only five years away from retirement, provided he
finds another full-time "registered" job with benefits.
"You can't find a freelance job every day. You can take a
few of them here and there, but sometimes these jobs take a
while to appear," he added.
The loss of secure jobs is a blow to an already weak economy
and to President Dilma Rousseff, who won re-election in October
thanks in large part to low unemployment.
Since then, her popularity has plunged with 62 percent of
people in a new poll saying her government was "bad" or
"terrible".
Although recent data does not offer a breakdown by income or
education, surveys show the typical self-employed worker in
Brazil is a middle-aged, low-paid male household head.
More than half work at farms, building sites and in
commerce, either hawking goods on the streets or as door-to-door
salespeople.
They are not counted as unemployed, helping keep the
official jobless rate at low levels, but only a
quarter make regular contributions to the pension system.
They also pay less in taxes, complicating government efforts
to plug a growing budget deficit and keep its investment-grade
credit rating.
To be sure, Brazil's job market remains in much better shape
than in the early 2000s, when the unemployment rate topped 13
percent and the monthly minimum wage was a third of what it is
now - 788 reais, or about $242.
Several years of rapid growth and anti-poverty policies then
benefited millions of working-class Brazilians and just a few
years ago, the job market was so tight it became difficult to
find day laborers for odd jobs.
That has now changed as rising self-employment means it is
easier to find house cleaners, painters and others.
Guilherme Afif, Brazil's minister for small business, says
authorities are working hard to ensure all independent workers
are properly registered.
"The job market has become too unstable, so people are
looking into opportunities to be self-employed," said Afif, who
is working with Finance Minister Joaquim Levy on a bill allowing
more individuals and small companies to be eligible for tax
benefits under the so-called Simples program, through which they
contribute to Brazil's welfare system.
Although self-employment is on the rise, the number of
independent workers applying for formal registration has
moderated in recent months, according to official data.
Meanwhile, the number of workers with full-time, registered
jobs fell 1.9 percent in January at the fastest year-on-year
pace in 11 years, another sign that the ranks of the informal
economy are growing after a steady decline over the past decade.
HIGH COSTS
High taxes and generous social benefits make Brazil one of
the most expensive places in the world for companies to hire
full-time staffers.
Employers have to pay out $17,000 in taxes and social
security costs for every $30,000 in annual salary, more than
double the global average, according to a 2013 study by
London-based accountancy firm UHY. In Mexico, the extra costs
amounted to less than $7,000 that year.
Companies across the country have already shed more than
600,000 payroll jobs since October with net job
losses in four of the past five months. A new poll this week
showed that 69 percent of Brazilians believe unemployment will
worsen even further this year.
Brazil's economy is expected to shrink around 0.8 percent in
2015, the worst since 1990, according to private estimates.
The self-employment rate has been growing since late 2012.
Before that, the only period it advanced briefly was in early
2009, in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.
"I would be surprised if we saw this trend reversing in 2015
and 2016 as quickly as it did in 2009. Back then, despite the
international crisis, the domestic market remained strong. Now
the outlook is not as good," said Carlos Henrique Corseuil, a
job market researcher at Institute for Applied Economic
Research, a government think tank.
Mário Ramos, 47, says he can't wait long. After losing his
job last year at a private security firm, his unemployment
insurance expired in January. He is now considering selling a
small plot of land outside Brasilia to raise money to buy a
truck and make deliveries.
"I don't have a penny in my pocket," he said.
($1 = 3.2558 reais)
(Editing by Todd Benson and Kieran Murray)