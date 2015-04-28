(Recasts, adds details on wages, background)
By Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA, April 28 Brazil's jobless rate rose to
a three-year high in March and wages fell at the sharpest pace
in more than a decade, data showed on Tuesday, as the economy
headed into a likely recession.
The unemployment rate in Brazil's six largest cities
rose to 6.2 percent in March from 5.9 percent in the
previous month - the highest in three years, statistics agency
IBGE said, and in line with expectations.
Wages fell 3.0 percent from March 2014 when discounted for
inflation, the steepest drop since February 2004, to an average
of 2,134.60 reais ($736) a month.
The report highlighted the rapid deterioration of Brazil's
once-booming job market as the country's economy faces its worst
recession in a quarter-century. It is also a major blow to
President Dilma Rousseff, whose popularity has dropped to near
record lows as job insecurity increases.
The number of Brazilians with jobs in the six major
metropolitan areas surveyed by IBGE remained unchanged from
March 2014 at 22.8 million. The tally of people who
unsuccessfully looked for work rose 23.1 percent from the same
month a year before, to 1.5 million.
A separate government survey earlier this month showed
companies added payroll jobs in March, but at an insufficient
rate to cover past layoffs. In the 12 months through March,
Brazil's economy shed a net 48,678 jobs.
The unemployment rate, as calculated by the IBGE, tallies
jobs in the formal sector, where employees are legally
registered, as well as off-the-books jobs.
Brazil's economy, the largest in Latin America, is expected
to shrink 1.1 percent in 2015, according to market forecasts.
($1 = 2.90 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)