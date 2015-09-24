(Adds details on wages, consumer confidence)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 24 Brazil's unemployment
rate rose for an eighth straight month in August to the highest
in over five years, although the increase was slightly smaller
than markets expected, data showed on Thursday.
Brazil's non-seasonally adjusted jobless rate
rose in August to 7.6 percent, from 7.5 percent in July,
statistics agency IBGE said. The number was below the forecast
of 7.7 percent in a Reuters poll of 18 economists.
Rising unemployment has dragged consumer confidence down to
record lows, in a vicious cycle that has hampered demand and
worsened both Brazil's recession and the government's budget
crisis. Consumer confidence fell to 76.3 in
September from 80.6 in August, according to a private survey on
Thursday.
The unemployment rate has nearly doubled from a record low
of 4.3 percent in December, pushed up by hundreds of thousands
of layoffs in the manufacturing and service sectors as Brazil's
economy heads into a deep and probably long recession.
The number of Brazilians with jobs in the six major
metropolitan areas surveyed by IBGE fell 1.8 percent from August
2014 to 22.7 million. The tally of people who unsuccessfully
looked for work jumped 52 percent from the same month a year
earlier to 1.9 million.
Wages increased in August, though not by enough to offset
the losses caused by steadily rising inflation, currently at
9.57 percent on a trailing 12-month basis. Salaries discounted
for inflation gained 0.5 percent from July to 2,185.50 reais
($520.39). They fell 3.5 percent from August 2014.
Brazil's economy is expected to shrink 2.7 percent this
year, according to the central bank.
($1 = 4.1997 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Bernadette Baum)