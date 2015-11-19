(Adds data on wages, number of unemployed; background)
By Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA Nov 19 Brazil's jobless rate rose
unexpectedly in October to a six-year high, government data
showed on Thursday, adding further evidence of the severity of
country's recession.
Brazil's non-seasonally adjusted jobless rate
rose in October to 7.9 percent, the highest since August 2009,
statistics agency IBGE said. The median forecast in a Reuters
poll of 21 economists projected the unemployment rate to remain
unchanged from September at 7.6 percent.
Unemployment touched a record low of 4.3 percent in December
2014 after years of steady economic growth, but hundreds of
thousands of jobs have been lost since then as the economy fell
into a sharp recession. Many analysts warn the jobless rate
could reach 10 percent next year.
Salaries have also fallen sharply, reducing the purchasing
power of consumers and dragging further on economic growth.
Wages discounted for inflation fell 0.6 percent from
September and 7.0 percent from October 2014, IBGE said, to an
average of 2,182.10 reais ($581.09) per month.
The number of Brazilians with jobs in the six major
metropolitan areas surveyed by IBGE fell 1.0 percent from
October 2014 to 22.5 million. The tally of people who
unsuccessfully looked for work jumped 67.5 percent from a year
earlier to 1.9 million.
Brazil's economy is expected to shrink more than 3 percent
this year and 2 percent in 2016, in the longest expected
downturn for Latin America's biggest country since the 1930s.
The cooling of Brazil's job market has not yet helped the
central bank control inflation. Consumer prices rose more than
10 percent in the 12 months to mid-November, more
than double the government's target.
($1 = 3.7552 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Angus MacSwan and W
Simon)