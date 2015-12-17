(Adds details on wages, background)
By Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA Dec 17 Brazil's unemployment rate fell
unexpectedly in November from a six-year high, government data
showed on Thursday, in a surprise sign of the resilience of
Latin America's largest job market in the middle of a deep
recession.
Brazil's non-seasonally adjusted jobless rate
fell in November to 7.5 percent, from 7.9 percent in October,
statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday. The median forecast in
a Reuters poll of 23 economists projected an unemployment rate
of 8.0 percent in November.
Unemployment has jumped from a record low of 4.3 percent in
December 2014 as companies laid off hundreds of thousands of
workers after the economy fell into recession. Many analysts
have said the jobless rate could reach 10 percent next year.
Salaries have also fallen sharply and November was no
exception. Wages discounted for inflation fell 1.3 percent from
October and 8.8 percent from November 2014, IBGE said, to an
average of 2,177.20 reais ($558.59) per month.
Brazil's economy is expected to shrink nearly 4 percent this
year and by a further 3 percent in 2016, in the longest forecast
downturn for Latin America's biggest country since the 1930s.
The cooling of Brazil's job market has not yet helped the
central bank to bring inflation under control. Consumer prices
rose more than 10 percent in the 12 months to November
, more than double the government's target.
The number of Brazilians with jobs in the six major
metropolitan areas surveyed by IBGE fell 3.7 percent from
November 2014 to 22.5 million. The tally of people who
unsuccessfully looked for work jumped 53.8 percent from a year
earlier to 1.8 million.
($1 = 3.8977 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Gareth Jones)