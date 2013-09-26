* Unemployment rate falls to 5.3 pct in August
* Salaries jump 1.7 pct from July
By Silvio Cascione
SAO PAULO, Sept 26 Brazil's jobless rate fell
unexpectedly and salaries jumped in August from the previous
month, government data showed on Thursday - further evidence
that the economic slowdown seen in the third quarter might not
be as abrupt as predicted.
It was the second consecutive month-to-month drop in
Brazil's jobless rate, which remains close to record lows.
With Brazilians holding down their jobs, strong retail
sales helped the economy avoid a sharp downturn in July,
according to central bank data earlier this month.
Brazil's jobless rate fell to 5.3 percent in
August from 5.6 percent in July, statistics agency IBGE said.
The number was lower than all 24 forecasts in a Reuters poll.
"These numbers points to an improvement in private
consumption, which could offset at least part of the drop we
expect for investments in the third quarter," said Enestor dos
Santos, Brazil economist with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
S.A., in Madrid. "It may be too early to presage an increase in
economic output in the third quarter. We still expect a drop.
But this drop may be smaller than we predicted."
Brazil's economic growth accelerated in the first half of
this year following a slew of interest rate cuts, tax breaks and
other incentive measures by President Dilma Rousseff's
government. However, part of that stimulus has been reversed as
inflation climbed, leading economists to slash their 2013 and
2014 growth forecasts to little more than 2 percent.
Also pointing to resilient consumption, real wages, or
salaries discounted for inflation, rose 1.7 percent from July to
an average of 1,883.0 reais ($848) a month - an increase of 1.3
percent from a year earlier.
The IBGE report also showed the number of Brazilians with
jobs in the six major metropolitan areas surveyed stood at 23.2
million, unchanged from July and 1.2 percent higher than in
August last year. The tally of people who unsuccessfully looked
for work dropped 6.0 percent from July to 1.3 million.
The unemployment rate, as calculated by the IBGE, tallies
jobs in the formal sector, where employees are legally
registered, as well as off-the-books jobs in the so-called
informal sector.
In August last year, Brazil's jobless rate also stood at 5.3
percent.