RIO DE JANEIRO, June 26 The release of Brazil's
May unemployment rate has been postponed due to a
month-long strike at the national statistics agency IBGE, the
agency said on Thursday.
The strike affected analysis of data from two metropolitan
areas, Salvador and Porto Alegre, IBGE said.
The data had been due to be out at 9 a.m. (1200 GMT) on
Thursday.
The strike is one of a wave of labor disputes that have
disrupted everything from bus service to routine police work
this year. Last year, another strike at IBGE delayed the release
of the June jobless rate.
Brazil's unemployment rate stood at 4.9 percent in April,
near a record low, as an increasing number of teenagers and
young adults have opted out of the labor force to dedicate more
time to training.
In Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city, the jobless rate fell
to 5.1 percent in May from 5.2 percent in April, IBGE said.
