RIO DE JANEIRO, March 26 Brazil's unemployment
rate rose faster than expected for a second straight month in
February, climbing to the highest since June 2013 as the
country's economy slipped closer to recession.
Brazil's non-seasonally adjusted jobless rate
increased to 5.9 percent last month, statistics agency IBGE said
on Thursday, topping market expectations of 5.7 percent.
Real wages, or salaries discounted for inflation, fell 1.4
percent from January to an average of 2,163.20 reais ($680) a
month. That was 0.5 percent lower than a year earlier.
The rapid deterioration of Brazil's job market underscores
expectations that Latin America's largest economy is slipping
into its worst recession in a quarter-century. It is also a
major blow to President Dilma Rousseff, who narrowly won
re-election in October, due in large part to low unemployment.
Factories, farms and services companies in Brazil shed jobs
in February for a third consecutive month, according to a
separate government report earlier this month.
The IBGE report showed the number of Brazilians with jobs in
the six major metropolitan areas surveyed fell 1.0 percent from
January, to 22.8 million. The tally of people who unsuccessfully
looked for work rose 10.2 percent from January, to 1.4 million.
The unemployment rate, as calculated by the IBGE, tallies
jobs in the formal sector, where employees are legally
registered, as well as off-the-books jobs.
($1 = 3.1825 Brazilian reais)
