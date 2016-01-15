BRASILIA Jan 15 Brazil's national unemployment
rate rose to 9.0 percent in the three months through October,
from 8.6 percent in the previous three months, statistics agency
IBGE said on Friday.
The increase was in line with the median expectation of 11
economists in a Reuters poll.
About 1.5 million people have lost their jobs over the past
year as Brazil fell into its most intense and probably longest
recession in more than a century. Unemployment is expected to
rise to 11 percent by year-end, according to a Reuters poll
earlier this week.
The national unemployment rate, part of the so-called PNAD
Continua survey by official statistics agency IBGE, is set to
replace the benchmark PME job survey in the coming months.
