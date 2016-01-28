(Adds details on wages, employed population, background)
By Silvio Cascione
BRASILIA Jan 28 The unemployment rate in
Brazil's main cities fell more than expected in December as
fewer people sought jobs in the middle of the country's deepest
recession in decades, government data showed on Thursday.
Brazil's non-seasonally-adjusted jobless rate
fell to 6.9 percent from 7.5 percent in November and below all
estimates in a Reuters poll.
Average wages discounted for inflation rose 1.4 percent from
November to 2,235.50 reais ($549) but declined 5.8 percent from
December 2014, statistics agency IBGE said.
Brazil's economy shed about 1.5 million jobs in 2015, a
decline comparable with that in the United States during the
height of its financial crisis in 2008-2009.
The number of Brazilians either employed or seeking jobs in
the six major metropolitan areas surveyed by IBGE fell by 0.3
percent in December from November, while the non-economically
active population grew by 1 percent, suggesting fewer people
sought jobs as the recession worsened.
Brazil's economy probably contracted 4 percent last year and
is expected to shrink 3 percent in 2016, in the worst forecast
downturn for Latin America's biggest country since 1901.
The nation's central bank had pointed to the cooling of
Brazil's job market as one of the reasons for its surprise
decision not to raise interest rates last week, even as annual
inflation runs above 10 percent.
IBGE will discontinue the survey of Brazil's urban
unemployment rate in March and replace it with a national
survey, the so-called Pnad Contínua. The national
unemployment rate stood at 9.0 percent in October.
($1 = 4.0737 reais)
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)