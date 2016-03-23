(Adds details on wages, background)
BRASILIA, March 23 The jobless rate in Brazil's
main cities rose in February to its highest level since May
2009, and wages continued to fall sharply as Latin America's
largest economy sinks deeper into recession.
Brazil's non-seasonally adjusted unemployment rate
in six major metropolitan areas rose in February to
8.2 percent from 7.6 percent in January, statistics agency IBGE
said on Wednesday. The figure was slightly above market
forecasts in a Reuters poll.
Average monthly wages discounted for inflation
dropped 1.5 percent from January and 7.5 percent from February
2015 to 2,227.50 reais ($612.57).
IBGE will discontinue the six-city survey of Brazil's urban
unemployment rate in March and replace it with the Pnad Contínua
national figures. The national unemployment rate
stood at 9.3 percent in December.
Brazil's economy is expected to contract sharply in 2016 for
the second straight year in the worst forecast downturn for
Latin America's biggest country since 1901.
Factories, farms and services companies shed a net 104,582
payroll jobs in February, in the month's worst
performance in the past 24 years, government data showed on
Tuesday.
($1 = 3.6363 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)